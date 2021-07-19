Walleye Capital LLC Invests $299,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.06 on Monday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

