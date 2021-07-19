Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.27 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $666.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.