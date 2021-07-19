Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

PSNL opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $939.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

