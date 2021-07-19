Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 132,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KRMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 million, a P/E ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.