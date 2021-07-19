Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of HA stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.