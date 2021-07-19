Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Insider Sells $629,230.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00.
NYSE:WMT opened at $141.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $10,859,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 67.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.1% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
