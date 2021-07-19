Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Insider Sells $629,230.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $10,859,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 67.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.1% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.