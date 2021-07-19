Waltonchain Reaches Market Cap of $34.94 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and $1.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.16 or 0.05925894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00133854 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,104,408 coins and its circulating supply is 77,383,376 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

