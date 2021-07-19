WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.