WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.