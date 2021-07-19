Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Short Interest Update

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

