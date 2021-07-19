WaykiChain (WICC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.84 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $3.84 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013212 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.22 or 0.00773454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

