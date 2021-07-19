Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in McKesson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

MCK opened at $189.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.