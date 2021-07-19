Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.