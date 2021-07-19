Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

