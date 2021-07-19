Wealth Alliance Has $240,000 Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

