Wealth Alliance Has $292,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $472.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.02. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

