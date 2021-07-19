Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

