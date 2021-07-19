Wealth Alliance Sells 240 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

