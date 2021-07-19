Wedbush Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.89 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

