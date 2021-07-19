WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) received a C$10.00 price objective from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:WELL traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,639. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.