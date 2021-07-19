Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Equal Weight

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $10.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.12. 558,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,113. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

