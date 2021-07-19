Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.76. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,789,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

