Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 48.9% in June

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.50. 91,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.