Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.07.

WLK opened at $83.30 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

