Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,293,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.