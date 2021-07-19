Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.86.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.