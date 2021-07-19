William Blair Analysts Give Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) a $56.77 Price Target

William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.60.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.