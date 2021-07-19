William Blair Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Doximity has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

