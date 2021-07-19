William Blair Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Doximity has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $65.42.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.