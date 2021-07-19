WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP decreased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,422 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 11.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $55,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.5% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $151,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.