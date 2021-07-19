Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $17,517,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,518,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

