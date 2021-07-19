Winpak (WPK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Winpak (TSE:WPK) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.11 million.

Winpak stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.57. 3,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$37.36 and a 12-month high of C$48.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

WPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

