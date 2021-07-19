Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $289.45 and last traded at $289.45. Approximately 9,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 718,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.30.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Wix.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.