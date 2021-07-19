World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.02. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

WRLD opened at $164.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.75.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

