Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jul 19th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. Worldline has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.10.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

