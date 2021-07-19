Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. Worldline has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.10.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.