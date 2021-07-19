Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 495,085 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 81.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

BSX stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 421.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

