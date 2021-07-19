Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

ROKU stock opened at $399.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. Insiders sold a total of 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.