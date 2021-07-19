Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $11.33 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,876 shares of company stock worth $11,882,958. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $184.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

