Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 104,558 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,558 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

