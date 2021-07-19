Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $28,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

