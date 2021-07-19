Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 74,432 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,432 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

