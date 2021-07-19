WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

WPP stock opened at GBX 948.20 ($12.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 984.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Insiders have acquired 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 in the last three months.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

