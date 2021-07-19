Wynnefield Capital Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,337 shares during the quarter. Telos accounts for about 0.2% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 507,733 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,753. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

