X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading Down 8.7%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 3,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

