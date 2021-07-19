XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.51.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.