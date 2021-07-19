Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.36 on Monday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $121.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $236,750.72. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,731,310. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

