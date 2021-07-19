yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00009417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $194,014.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00144783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,841.44 or 1.00128857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

