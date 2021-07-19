Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.53 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

