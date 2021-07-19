Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post $344.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Infinera reported sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $3,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.21 on Monday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.