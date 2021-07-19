Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

OSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,095. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.