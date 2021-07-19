Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $968,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

