Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NYSE:NUS opened at $53.44 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

